6 Dead As Truck Rams Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Onitsha

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that six people died in a multiple vehicle accident on Saturday at Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement yesterday that the police had taken over the accident scene to maintain order and facilitate investigations.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred due to the loss of control of a truck, which rammed into pedestrians, two tricycles, and a commercial bus loaded with passengers,” he said Ikenga noted that the crash claimed six lives, while several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue. He added that some relatives of the victims had been contacted and informed about the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

