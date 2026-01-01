6 Dead, 4 Rescued In Lagos Boat Accident

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have confirmed a boat accident involving a Savvy Marine passenger boat. Both agencies said the accident occurred at 8.35 p.m. on Tuesday in Lagos.

The LASWA Head of Public Affairs Unit, Mrs Wuraola Alake, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said that the boat accident happened on the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel. According to the authorities, the boat was from Ilashe Beach House at the time of the incident.

Alake said that, upon receiv- ing a distress alert, both agencies activated their search and rescue teams, which responded promptly and worked in close collaboration with the Marine Police and other first responders.

“As at the time of this report, four passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention. “Sadly, six other passengers were recovered dead at the scene.

“Search and rescue operations remain ongoing to account for all persons involved,” she said. She said that preliminary findings indicated that the incident might have been caused by collision of the boat with a submerged object.

She, however, said that further investigations were ongoing to fully ascertain the cause of the mishap. “LASWA and NIWA wish to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.

“LASWA and NIWA extend their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and assure the public of continued commitment to ensuring safety on Lagos inland waterways. “The authorities also reiterate the importance of adherence to all safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and compliance with ‘No Night Travel’ rule,” she said.