6 Dead, 3 Injured In Ohafia Auto Crash

…ARTSMA calls for caution, adherence to traffic rules

An accident at the Ohafia area of Abia State involving a trailer loaded with chippings which collided with a Sienna Vehicle carrying nine passengers, has left six people dead, and many others with multiple injuries.

Reacting to the development, the Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA) advised motorists to drive cautiously.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ARTSMA, Nelson Anya, who confirmed that six persons lost their lives on the spot, added that one passenger sustained severe injury in different places, while two others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

ARTSMA urged motorists and other roads users to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Anya said that ARTSMA officials, led by the General Manager, Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.), promptly responded to the distress call and arrived at the scene to provide critical intervention.

He said that the team mobilised resources, including a crane and two towing vans, to rescue victims and manage the situation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the affected road transport workers. We also wish the injured a swift and full recovery.

“While we mourn the unfortunate loss of lives, we are pleased to announce that the road has been fully cleared and reopened to traffic.

Motorists are strongly advised to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.”

Anya said that ARTSMA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Abia State’s roadways. He said that the Ohafia incident highlights the critical need for collective responsibility in upholding road safety guidelines.

