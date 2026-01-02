6 Dead, 2 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries in a road crash that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near the NASFAT junction, Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, confirmed the in cident in a statement yes- terday, saying the crash occurred at about 2:36 pm.

According to the FRSC, the accident involved a Mazda commercial bus and a Volvo truck along the busy section of the ex- pressway. “The cause of the crash was over speeding,” the statement read.

The sector spokesperson, SRC Odunsi Afolabi, said eight persons were in- volved in the crash, adding that six lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“We were told that some good Samaritans took some injured victims to an unknown hospital before the arrival of the team. Some victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Lot- to, for medical attention.

While the dead bodies were taken to the morgue. “The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, Corps Commander Akinwumi O Fasakin, has directed FRSC crash investigators to carry out a full investigation into the crash, as it’s our prac- tice to further investigate such,” he said.