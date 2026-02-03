6 Arrested Over Alleged Destruction Of Properties, Contempt Of Court In Ogun

Six persons have been arrested in the Abe Agbonyi Village, via Konigbagbe, Sotubo Sagamu Village in Ogun State for disobeying an order of the state High Court and demolishing people’s properties. The suspects were identified as Ogunedina Daniel, Oyinloye Oduloye, Sambic Taye, Oluwasegun Olukoya, Akeem Rufai and Ojo Lukman.

They allegedly embarked on malicious demolition of people’s houses in the Abe Agbonyi Village, despite an order of a judge in the state It was learnt that the arrest of the suspects followed a petition to the Attorney General Commissioner for Justice of Ogun State by the Alase Ogunbajo Family.

A joint operation by the operatives of the Ogun State Task Force on Land Grabbing, Sagamu Area Command and Sotubo Divisional Police Station led to the arrest of the suspects following a deployment of heavily- armed thugs to the site.

The family whose properties were destroyed had some days ago approached an Ogun State High Court in Sagamu, presided over by Justice AA Adewole, to stop further trespass on its family land in the aforementioned village.

The judge, while granting the prayer of the claimants, ordered that “Upon the oral Application of S. O. Giwa, Esq., counsel to the claimants to order both parties, their agents, privies and assigns to maintain the status quo and refrain from carrying out any further activities on the land in dispute pending the final determination of this suit.

“In the light of the fact that both parties have pending applications for Interlocutory Injunction, and in consideration of the submission and application of learned counsel to both parties in that regard, all parties in this suit, their privies, agents and as signs are hereby ordered to maintain the status quo as at today regarding the land in dispute.

“Parties, along with their privies, agents and assigns shall refrain from carrying out any further activities on the land in dispute from this day,” the judge ordered .

He further ordered that ” Parties are also ordered to file processes showing the present status of the land for the purpose of giving effect to the order of this Court that status quo be maintained regarding the said land.”

The letter to the Attorney General from the family lawyer, B.A. Shaji & Associates reads: “We act as Legal Practitioners to the Alase Ogunbajo Family (our clients hereinafter) on whose firm instructions we write this petition.”