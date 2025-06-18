6 Arrested In Anambra During Cult Initiation

Share

Six suspected cultists were yesterday arrested by the Anambra State Police Command at Nawfia Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

They were alleged to be carrying out the initiation of new members when words got to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who stormed the venue and arrested six of the members.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, a Lexus jeep , arms and some suspected charms were recovered from the suspects who are now helping the police in investigation.

“Anambra Police operatives on 15th June, 2025 by 9.30am acting on intelligence driven information foiled a cult initiation ceremony at Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area.

During the raid, the team arrested six suspects and recovered one Jojef pump action gun, two live cartridges, one golden coloured Lexus SUV with Reg No: ATN 202 AE, two cutlasses, two scissors, one cap with inscription of the Supreme Vikings confraternity, some charms, hard substance and other incriminating items.

The suspects include: Nwadike Chibuike, Anierobi Precious, Raphael Ebube, Ezechi Benjamin, Okafor Chidera, and Chiema Okoye, all males between 20 and 30 years old.

“They are currently undergoing Police interrogation to get more insight into their modus operandi, after which the case will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

“The Command while noting the connection between cultism and other serious crimes, remains committed to actively working to combat cultism and other related crimes in the state,” the statement said.

