6 Arrested For Breaking Govt Seal In Ogun

The Ogun State Government has arrested six individuals for allegedly breaking government seal and resuming construction at a gas station site along Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), who also doubles as the chairman of the Ogun State Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, Farouk Akintunde, stated that the site was earlier sealed by government for violating the environmental laws of the state.

Akintunde who made this known to newsmen in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta yesterday, disclosed that on a compliance inspection to the site, workers were seen working there, hence the reason for the arrest. “Breaking government seal is a serious offence which attracts punishment,” he said.

According to the chairman, a farm was also sealed at Laderin Estate in Abeokuta for violating the state’s environmental law by rearing animals in a residential area.

He urged residents of the state to abide by the environmental laws to prevent being sanctioned, adding that the enforcement team also removed shanties along major roads in Abeokuta.