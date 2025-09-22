6 Arrested As Police Hunt Killers Of Officers In Benue

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of six persons linked to the September 19 assault on its Tactical Teams at Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/ Ukum Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The ambush, carried out by suspected armed herders and local militias, left three officers dead and seven others unaccounted for. Benue State Commission- er of Police, Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, is personally over- seeing a continuous manhunt to locate the missing personnel and capture additional suspects believed to be on the run.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, denounced the incident as “cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State.” Authorities said the six detained suspects are already assisting investigators.

The IGP has ordered the deployment of more tactical units to the affected area to restore calm and ensure those responsible face prosecution. “The Nigeria Police Force urges citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative as we work to rescue our missing of ficers, arrest the remaining attackers, and dismantle the criminal networks behind this reprehensible assault,” Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin stated in Abuja yesterday.