6 Arrested, 7 Trucks Confiscated Over Alleged Illegal Mining in Enugu

Six persons have been arrested in Enugu State, and seven trucks confiscated in Obollo- Afor, over alleged violation of mining ban. The arrest followed a visit to the mining site by Dr Kingsley Nnaji, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Energy and Solid Minerals and the Divisional Police Officer of Obollo-Afor, CSP Ignatius Attah, yesterday.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enugu State Government had on Sept. 15, prohibited mining in the state, warning that infractions of the ban would be sanctioned. Nnaji said that the government sealed all illegal mining sites, few months ago, after the ban.

He said that the visit followed a tip off that illegal activities were still ongoing at some of the sealed sites. “The state government is not against genuine investors, but illegal ones that have caused havoc by degrading and polluting streams from which our people fetch their drinking water.