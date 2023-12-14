6 Arraigned in Ekiti Over Forgery, Impersonation

Six persons yesterday appeared before a Magistrate’s court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State over allegations bothering on possession of fraudulent document, forgery, using false documents, counterfeit seals and impersonation. The defendants are Olarewaju Adesoye, Mayowa Nelson Ajisafe, Matthew Ilesanmi Olarenwaju, Olorunfemi Osho, Joseph Sunday Balogun and Ajayi Temidayo. The prosecutor and legal counsel to the State Security Service (SSS), Olaolu Olayinka at the court said the defendants sometimes between October and November at Ado-Ekiti, conspired to commit offence to wit obtaining money by false pretence.

He added that the defendants on the same time and place, “with intention to defraud, did obtain the sum of N1,795,000, from Olu- mide Damilola, Ayeni Rachael Fummilayo, Fakunle Olasunkanmi Olatunbosun, Ogidi Kayode Emmanuel and others. “They did possess fake tax clearance certificates of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service. “They did forge the signature of one Olaniran Olatona, Executive Chairman of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service.

“They did fraudulently use a counterfeit seal of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service. “That they did falsely represent themselves as Staff of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service with intent to defraud.” Olayinka, said the original case file has been transmitted to the Ministry of Justice, to take over the case and pending the issuance of the legal advice from the DPP, Ekiti State. According to the SSS legal officer, the offence committed is punishable under Section 421, 329,335,357,372,391 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

All the 6 defendants pleaded not guilty to the six counts against them. Counsel to the defendants, Barr. Timi Omotoso, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail, saying “they are men of integrity” and that, they would provide credible surety. The Magistrate, Mr Ojo Adeosun, granted them bail of N500,000 each, one surety with two defendants, (3 sureties for the six defendants).