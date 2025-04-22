6.7m Children Missed Vaccines In 2023 – WHO

Share

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that despite immunization being one of the most effective public health tools and a fundamental right of every child, 6.7 million children in Africa did not receive any vaccines in 2023.

Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this in a message marking the commencement of African Vaccination Week 2025, which runs from April 24 to 30 annually, in alignment with World Immunization Week.

Ihekweazu expressed concern that far too many people in the African region still lack access to essential vaccines.

He noted that vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, reducing infant mortality by 40% and protecting people from more than 30 deadly diseases.

“One in five children in Africa remains under-vaccinated. In 2023 alone, 6.7 million children received no vaccines at all – the so-called ‘zero-dose’ children. Measles outbreaks persist, while vaccine-derived poliovirus continues to pose a threat,” he said.

According to him, African Vaccination Week presents another opportunity to renew collective commitment toward achieving equitable access to life-saving vaccines for every child, every community, and every country in the WHO African Region.

“In 2024, the global community celebrated 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunization. This milestone was a reminder of the extraordinary progress made – and the work that remains.

“The theme for 2025, Immunization for All is Humanly Possible, is a powerful call to action. It affirms that, together, we can reach every last child, strengthen health systems, and restore and expand routine immunization services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He noted that this year also marks the midway point of the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) — a global commitment to achieving equitable vaccine access by 2030. “Now is the time to accelerate progress, expand coverage, and close immunity gaps,” he said.

Ihekweazu explained that WHO and partners are working closely with countries to identify and reach zero-dose children, integrate immunization into primary health care, and build stronger, more resilient health systems.

“Initiatives like the Big Catch-Up are helping to restore essential services, while the introduction of new vaccines — such as those for malaria and human papillomavirus (HPV) — is expanding our disease prevention arsenal.

“Notable progress has also been made in the fight against vaccine-derived polio. Between 2023 and 2024, the African region recorded a 93% decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) cases, and a 65% reduction in cVDPV2.

“This shows that eradication is within reach – if we maintain momentum, especially in high-risk areas like the Lake Chad Basin and the Horn of Africa.”

He also referenced a high-level side event held in February 2025, co-hosted by WHO, the African Union Commission, the Government of Sierra Leone, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Gavi – the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF. The event reviewed progress since the 2017 Addis Declaration on Immunization.

“The meeting celebrated growing political commitment and system improvements, but also acknowledged challenges such as financing gaps, inequities, and weak data systems. It concluded with a strong call to action: to make immunization a top priority across Africa’s health and development agendas,” he said.

To sustain and build on recorded progress, Ihekweazu urged African governments to increase domestic investment and secure sustainable financing for immunization.

He also called on health systems to integrate vaccines into essential services and expand access, urging communities to combat misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

Additionally, he appealed to global partners to continue supporting equitable vaccine access across Africa.

“The WHO Regional Office for Africa remains steadfast in its support to countries and partners, working together to ensure that immunization for all is not just a goal, but a reality. Let us turn commitments into action.

“Vaccinated communities are healthy communities, and no one should be left behind,” he concluded.

Share