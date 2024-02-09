5th Induction: EKSU VC Tasks Govt On Improved Health Facilities For Impactful Training Of Students

…as Ivory Tower inducts 58 Medical Practitioners.

The Vice-Chancellor, of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, (EKSU), Prof. Edward Olanipekun has called on the government at all levels to provide adequate health facilities to boost robust training of Medical students for the benefit of humanity.

Olanipekun who spoke on Thursday at the 5th Induction Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS at the College of Medicine in the University noted that Medical Training is more Practical than theoretical.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the institution has successfully produced qualified Doctors over the years and not half-baked.

According to him, the University would continue to provide the best training in the medical field.

While calling on the inductees to impact positively the society, he called on the government to ensure that the medical colleges are given adequate facilities for improved performances

His words: “The University management will continue to do the needful to retain the best brain in the College. We cannot produce half-baked medical doctors. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure they receive the best training.

“These shining stars of today were admitted, in 2016/2017 which means they have studied for over 9 years, some of your colleagues you started with are not here anymore, I think you should give glory to God that the programme has come to an end.

“The medical line is different from others, it is going to be suicidal to produce half-baked medical doctors. The government needs to improve the facilities. Medicine is not a theoretical profession but capital intensive.”

On his part, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi charged the inductees with fleeing to other countries through the ‘japa syndrome’ which he believes has not been beneficial to the country.

He said: “I don’t think Nigeria is as bad as it is being portrayed. You must give a chance to stay back and contribute your own quota. I believe we can make this country work again.

“I want you to cast your mind on all the knowledge and skills in your life which you will use in your house service. I charge you today not to be satisfied by acquiring MBBS but going to the world to acquire more knowledge, go to the world and hit the ground running.”

A former Acting Provost of Lagos State University College of Medicine, Prof. Mobolaji Oludara delivered the induction lecture on the theme: “Challenges of Cancer Care in Nigeria.”

58 Doctors were inducted as Registered Medical and Dental Practitioners of Nigeria while the best Graduating student, Dr. Ajayi Temitope Jeremiah gave the valedictory address.