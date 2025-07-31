5th Edition Of Racing 10s Rugby Tournament Set For August 2

The 5th edition of the Racing 10s Rugby Tournament will take place on Saturday, 2025, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Organised by Racing Rugby Football Club, the event will celebrate the growth, spirit, and unity of Nigerian rugby.

Featuring both 7s and 15s formats, the tournament brings together male, female, academy, and veteran teams from across the country, including notable sides like Police Rugby, Cowrie Rugby, Kings Rugby, Warri Rugby, AJ Sharks, host- Racing RFC and teams from Edo state.

Female teams include Cowrie Female, AJ Sharks 1 & 2, and Edo Female, while the academy category will feature Wolverines Rugby Academy and Racing Academy.

Veteran teams like Frank Johnson and debutants Team Suraju will also be in action.

Speaking ahead of the event, Racing RFC manager, Emmanuel Ayewe, explained that beyond advancing rugby development, the tournament aims to inspire the next generation of players, strengthen community ties, and elevate rugby’s profile through fair play and adherence to World Rugby standards.