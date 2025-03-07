5th Anniversary: Jubilation As Diri Inaugurates Series Of Road Networks

Share

Before the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996, one of the lamentations of the people over the years was the lack of access road, as the state is at best described as a water locked enclave, with the Atlantic Ocean run its course through the flanks of the state.

In fact, few of the available road were not good and motor able for most of the years. Besides it natural environment, most people adduce that the present day Bayelsa when it was part of Old Rivers State was neglected in terms of development, making road deficit very glaring and lamentable.

The people of the state were said to have rejoiced when the state was created in 1996 as the belief was that the opportunity to develop and grow the area has finally come.

They expected to see accessible road network in and out of the state, especially its capital city, Yenagoa. Most of the communities are assessed by water, which had posed lots of challenges, however, down the years, a number of these communities can now be accessed through good road network as the various administrations have stepped up the plate to close up the road deficit.

As at 2007 there was no internal road linking Yenagoa to other parts of the state. In fact, most of the existing streets cannot be identified by numbers.

However, there was some level of change and develop‑ ment in this respect with former Governor Timipre Sylva opening up internal roads.

Former Governor Seriake Dick‑ son continued from where Sylva left by adding more roads network and extending the frontiers of the internal roads and linking up local government areas such as Nembe, Southern Ijaw, and Ekeremor.

Then came the Governor Douye Diri, who is in his fifth year as the governor of the state and on his second tenure. He also focused on closing the roads, deficit especially completing most of the roads left by his predecessors, including Okaka Road opposite Prosco, Otuoke/ Onuebum Road, and Road 2 New Yenagoa City among others.

Last month, which marked his fifth year anniversary, the governor and his team went on a com‑ missioning spree of most of the projects completed by him.

It was occasion of celebration and joy for the administration and the people of the state as there was palpable sense of fulfilment.

Inauguration

Commissioning one of the roads, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno, who was the guest of honour, described the dual carriageway in the New Yenagoa City as one of the best in the region.

Umo said that it takes political will to execute and complete quality projects in a marshy terrain such as Bayelsa’s. He described Diri as a pragmatic leader that is committed to changing the developmental narrative of his state.

Umo noted that what Diri was doing in Bayelsa was consistent with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues in the South South in particular and the party’s governors in other zones of the country.

According to him, “When one looks at the video and the pictures and see how this place was, you will know that it will only take a daring governor and a committed government to do what we have seen here.

“I believe by the time you leave office, Bayelsans would be proud to have supported a pragmatic leader.’’ The commendation continued with the Governor of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, lauding Diri’s developmental strides while commissioning the Otuoke/Onuebum Road.

He described his invitation to com‑ mission the road as a tremendous honour for both himself and the people of Plateau State.

He expressed optimism that this milestone would further strengthen the enduring relationship be‑ tween the people of Plateau and Bayelsa states.

Governor speaks

According to Mutfwang Diri is a “miracle governor” whose remark‑ able strides in road infrastructure have brought the much‑needed relief to the residents of Otuoke/ Onuebum, as well as to the students of the Federal University, Otuoke.

He added that the steadfast support from the people of Bayelsa has been instrumental in Diri’s transformative leadership, remarking, “It has been five years of miracles, as he has been a beneficiary of God’s grace.

“I want to sincerely thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to my brother, Governor Douye Diri, for giving me the opportunity to partake in the first year of his second tenure.

I am excited to witness this development in Bayelsa and to celebrate the tremendous progress the state has made under his leadership.”

He further expressed strong optimism that by the end of Diri’s tenure, his legacy will leave an in‑ delible mark on Bayelsa, a mark that the people will never forget.

Adding, “Inviting me to commission this road is not only a personal honour but also a tribute to Plateau State. I am delighted that this event is taking place on Valetine’s Day, a symbol of the enduring bond between Plateau and Bayelsa.

We will continue to build on this relationship and contribute to the progress of our nation.”

Also on the commissioning trail was the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, who inaugurated the Road 24 High Profile Road, Okaka in Yenagoa.

Otu, who is Vice Chairman of the South South Governors Forum, said considering the quality of the road, Diri was making judicious use of the revenues from the Federation Allocation.

He also applauded Diri for completing projects inherited from his predecessor, which he noted was the essence of continuity.

He urged the people to continue to support the government to enable it initiate more developmental projects.

Joy through development

In his remarks, Diri explained that the rehabilitation of Otuoke/ Onuebum Road has significantly alleviated the hardships endured by the people of Otuoke/Onuebum and the wider Bayelsa community.

He recalled that while the state was once neglected due to its challenging terrain, its abundant natural resources, such as oil and gas, remain a beacon for development.

According to him, “people say that our terrain is difficult to develop, but we are showing the world that it is not. This road has alleviated the plight of the people of Otuoke/Onuebum and all of Bayelsa. ‘‘Governance is about bringing happiness to the majority, and we are proud that our people are happy with this development.’’

Diri further disclosed that he took interest in the Onuebum Otuoke Road because of what the people go through during the flooding seasons.

He also stated that it would have been a disservice for him to leave government without rehabilitating the road due to its importance to the community of former President Goodluck Jonathan, students of the federal university, and Bayelsa East in general.

He said: “We have difficulty but we have taken our destiny into our hands. That is why we tell the rest of the country that our terrain is not too difficult to develop. The resources are there.

We only have to harness them justifiably and equitably.’’ Speaking also at the commissioning of the New Yenagoa City, the governor maintained that the city was well-planned and that developers of property must follow the plan.

He emphasised that with the infrastructure put in place by his administration, Yenagoa was expanding and no longer what it used to be.

Residential buildings

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibo‑ wei, explained that the New Yena‑ goa City Road and its spur was a 2.1km dual carriageway of 7.3 meters width on either side and 1.3m shoulders on both sides of the driveway.

According to him, the road creates access to the new commissioners and legislators’ quarters, and would accelerate development of residential buildings and add to the aesthetic value of the state.

Teibowei further stated that the New Yenagoa City was conceived by the immediate past administration of Senator Dickson. The Otuoke/ Onuebum Road, Teibowei said was constructed in fulfillment of the governor’s campaign promise to improve connectivity across communities.

According to him, the OnuebumOtuoke Road is a single carriageway measuring approximately 6.5km with six culverts, a sand-filling height of approximately 2 metres and a width of 7.3 metres.

“The project was awarded in February 2023 after it was damaged during the 2022 floods, rendering it completely impassable. But it has been completed and the firm, Paache Construction Company Limited, has been fully paid,” he disclosed.

Okaka Road, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure said was initially awarded by the immediate past government in 2012 to L and D Construction Company of Nigeria.

He noted that the road was in a deplorable state when the Prosperity Government of Diri re -awarded it to the same contractor.

He said the road, which is equipped with solar-powered lights, was a dual carriage way measuring approximately 1,475 metres, with a width of nine meters on either side and having a shoulder of two meters on both sides.

Endnote

Although more the internal roads need to be rehabilitated, including some parts of the constructed roads, Diri’s administration seems to be in a hurry to give the state a great lift before he completes his eight years. Aside the road construction, the Prosperity Administration is touching other parts to the state.

