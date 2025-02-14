5th Anniversary: Gov Diri Calls For Increase In 13% Derivation

Share

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has restated his call for an increase in 13 per cent derivation to oil-producing states.

Speaking on Friday in Otuoke Bayelsa State, during the commissioning of Onuebum-Otuoke Road, Governor Diri maintained “We are not saying we want all. We are ready to share with the rest of the country but give us above 13 per cent.

“The Constitution states that 13 per cent is the minimum. So, I’m calling on our representatives in the National Assembly that it is time to change that minimum.

“This is why I commend this federal government on the tax reform bill. We as a state support it 100 per cent. We have made our position known through our representatives in the National Assembly and it is that the proposed 60 or 30 per cent VAT increase should be extended to every other area, including oil and gas.

“By the time our derivation is increased, we will not be constructing a single lane to Otuoke or Brass but double lanes.“

According to him, the excuse over the years had been that the state’s terrain was too difficult to develop but noted that if the resources deposited in Bayelsa were properly utilised, they were enough to develop the state.

Diri explained that he took an interest in the Onuebum-Otuoke road because of what the people suffered during the flood seasons.

He also stated that it would have been a disservice for him to leave the government without rehabilitating the road due to its importance to the community of the former president, students of the federal university, and Bayelsa East in general.

He said: “We have difficulty but we have taken our destiny into our hands. That is why we tell the rest of the country that our terrain is not too difficult to develop. The resources are there. We only have to harness them justifiably and equitably.

While inaugurating the road project, Governor Caleb Mutwang, and the Plateau State Governor, expressed excitement about Bayelsa’s pace of development.

He said: “God did not make a mistake in making Diri the ‘Miracle Governor’ of Bayelsa State. It has been five years of miracles because Diri has been a beneficiary of God’s miracles. I am excited to see the development of Bayelsa State.

“I started coming to Bayelsa State in 1993 when I picked a wife from here. So I know what Bayelsa looked like many years back and what it is looking like today. I want to appreciate God for the tremendous progress that has been made.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, said the quarters comprised 30 units of duplexes made up of one unit of a five-bedroom duplex for the Speaker while 29 units of four-bedroom duplexes for the other legislators.

He added that the construction was awarded to an indigenous construction company that delivered the project on schedule.

Teibowei said the road was constructed in fulfilment of the governor’s campaign promise to improve connectivity across communities.

According to him, the Onuebum-Otuoke road is a single carriageway measuring approximately 6.5km with six culverts, a sand-filling height of approximately 2 metres and a width of 7.3 metres.

“The project was awarded in February 2023 after it was damaged during the 2022 floods, rendering it completely impassable. But it has been completed and the firm, Paache Construction Company Ltd, has been fully paid.”

In an address presented by Elliot Osomu, the Otuoke community expressed gratitude to the Diri administration for constructing the road, which he said had been raised above the flood level.

The community also appreciated the government for transforming Dame Patience Jonathan Square and for the appointment of their sons and daughters.

President of the Students Union Government, Federal University, Otuoke, Comrade Silas Nimibofa, commended the governor for the road, which he said had reduced crime, provided alternative routes and helped to reduce transportation costs.

The Plateau governor announced a donation of N15 million to the Onuebum and Otuoke communities as well as students of the Federal University, Otuoke.

Also inaugurated the newly-built legislators’ quarters in the New Yenagoa City by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas said Bayelsa under Diri had witnessed remarkable progress in infrastructure, healthcare, human capacity development and other areas of development, describing the legislator’s quarters project as a powerful demonstration of the government’s resolve to deliver only the best to the people.

He stated that the inauguration was not only a celebration of the governor’s accomplishments but also a reflection of his vision and dedication to the development of the state.

“Your leadership style, magnanimity, inclusivity and a strong sense of purpose have set a standard worthy of your administration. These quarters are a symbol of the confidence placed in you by the people of Bayelsa.”

