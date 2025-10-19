5th Amuwo’ Games To Engage 50,000 Residents

Organisers of the Amuwo’ Games 2025 have concluded arrangements for the mini sports festival, which is expected to engage about 50,000 residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area in 16 sports.

The fifth edition of the event is scheduled to be held in November across different sports facilities in the local government.

Eight teams will compete in 16 sports, including athletics, basketball, chess, cycling, draughts, football, five-aside football, scrabble, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and marathon. Each team is expected to have at least 75 athletes.

READ ALSO:

Themed ‘Cancel Scam Culture’, the games will promote integrity, discipline, and accountability among the youths.

The multi-sports fiesta, targeted at discovering talents from the grassroots, aimed to foster unity while promoting healthy rivalry among residents of various communities in Amuwo-Odofin.

Speaking at the press conference heralding this year’s event, Executive Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Prince Lanre Sanusi, noted that Amuwo’ Games serves as a platform where talent meets opportunity for growth through healthy competition.

“Amuwo’ Games is more than a festival; it is a vision for grassroots sports development. Our goals are clear, and the mission as well as vision have been expressly passed across. We thank our partners, and we assure you that it will be a new experience.

We are looking at a greater and rewarding future by showcasing Amuwo Odofin. This is a celebration of community character, and to our youths, stay focused and let your talents shine,” Sanusi said.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and initiator of the games, Seun Ayeni, explained that the initiative was created to encourage the youth to stay away from social vices, assuring that participants with outstanding performance will get opportunities to develop their skills and build professional careers.

“The theme is a bold and timely message that, through football, we intend to promote values that are not just essential to the field but to the society. It is not just about competition but providing safe spaces for youths to thrive. Through our partners, we have been able to keep the registration free, as well as provide free technical and medical screening for athletes,” Ayeni said.

Various venues across Amuwo Odofin Local Government will stage different sports events during the games, which will commence with the torch parade and opening ceremony on Saturday, November 1. The games will climax with the closing ceremony on Saturday, November 23.