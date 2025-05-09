5m Women To Benefit From FG’s Entrepreneurship Support –Minister

Share

No fewer than five million women across the country are expected to benefit from a Federal Government financial capacity building and entrepreneurship support.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this in her keynote address at the 2025 Pre-5th Colloquium event tagged ”Peace Africa’’.

The event with the theme: ”Women Enterprenuers as a Catalyst for Sustainable Developments and Economic Growth’’, is organised by the Pan-African Africa Young Women.

Represented by Mrs Ola Erinfolami, her Special Assistant/Director of Administration, Suleiman-Ibrahim said that the Federal Government through her ministry was working to deliver initiatives by empowering women not just as beneficiaries but builders of the future.

According to her, “we are scaling up the ‘Nigerian Women Project’ which is expected to reach more than five million women across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with financial capacity building and entrepreneurship support.

”We are implementing campaign to end energy poverty for women through solar home system and technical skills solution because digital and climate justice must include women.

”We are also advocating for gender responsive legislation including special seats reservation for women. ”But beyond programmes, we all must shift power that means breaking down structural barriers that exclude women becoming economically and politically viable and relevant with dignity.

”Young African women must be equipped with inspiration, platforms, resources and enabling environment to take the legacies of our great women and heroines forward.

”It is also worthy to note that there can be no transformation in Africa without the full participation and leadership of African women.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, represented by ACP Zainab Bello, stressed the need for peace to allow women contribute their quota to the development of the country.

