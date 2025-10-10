5m Women Database To Be Unveiled Oct 17

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kanu is expected at the launch of a five million Women Database aimed at providing women with basic information and knowledge.

The event scheduled for Abuja on October 17, will also have in attendance be, the Maryam Babangida National Centre For Women Development Chief Executive Officer Asabe Vilita Bashir.

The platform is an initiative of the Dr. Ejikeme Oji Community Development Foundation in collaboration with Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Convener Ejike Oji, who is the Chairman of the Management Committee Association for the Advancement of Family Planning and also the CEO of the Societal Company for FP23, said the idea came out of his over three decades of experience working in women’s health and women’s rights environments.

On how he came about the platform, he said through his experience, he discovered that a woman can act for herself if properly empowered and as such the database is out to give women information, skills, knowledge and ability to advertise.