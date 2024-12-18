5M Nigerian Farmers Benefit From U.S.-Nigeria Partnership

Share

The US Government says it has supported more than five million Nigerian farmers in its multifaceted agricultural partnership programmes with Nigeria since 2019 through its agency for international development (USAID).

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the partnership has helped strengthen Nigeria’s food security by increasing food production and bolstering rural economies nationwide.

It noted that media coverage of its activities had presented an inaccurate picture of U.S. agricultural initiatives in Nigeria, which included assisting local agencies in strengthening regulatory processes for agricultural biotechnology.

It said the longstanding agricultural partnership with Nigeria culminated in significant achievements and ensured that all U.S. government agricultural programmes operated with full transparency and strict adherence to Nigerian laws.

“These programmes are developed and implemented in partnership with Nigerian agricultural experts, farmers, and government officials, to ensure they meet local needs and respect Nigeria’s agricultural sovereignty.

“USAID’s work in Nigeria focuses on practical support for farmers, including improved access to markets, agricultural training, and research collaboration.

“Our agricultural partnership represents a shared commitment to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges through locally-driven solutions,” the embassy indicated in the statement.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"