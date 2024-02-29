5G Subscriptions Increase by 360% to 2.3M

From 500,000, the number of 5G users in Nigeria has increased to 2.3 mil- lion by the end of 2023, show- ing an increment of about 360 per cent. This was revealed in the recent data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the data, this represents 1.04 per cent of the country’s total active subscriptions for telephone services, which stood at 224.7 million at the end of the year.

Three mobile network operators, MTN, Airtel, and Mafab Communications have rolled out 5G in Nigeria. However, while the operators continue to invest in expanding the service, several factors, including the high cost of 5G devices, have slowed down subscriptions for the service, which offers the best quality of experience compared with 2G, 3G, and 4G. According to NCC, most telephone connections in Nigeria were still on 2G as of December 2023. The industry data shows that 2G accounted for 57.84 per cent of all connections in Nigeria at the end of the year.

The telecoms industry statistics further show that 9.80 per cent of the almost 225 million subscriptions were on 3G, a higher generation of network launched in Nigeria in 2007. 3G ushered in the use of video calls and had significantly higher data transfer, operating at a speed of up to 2mbs, and increased bandwidth compared to the 2G network. According to the Commission, subscriptions for 4G, which the operators started rolling out in 2016 still stood at 31.33 per cent as of December.

The data, however, shows that there has been a steady rise in 4G subscriptions as only 25.06 per cent of connections were on 4G as of May 2023. While the three telecoms operators have deployed 5G infrastructure across major cities in the country, especially, Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt, the service providers are seeing slow adoption due to the device limitation. While the costs of smartphones generally are high in Nigeria due to soaring inflation, the costs of smartphones are higher, thus deterring many who would have loved to upgrade to a 5G connection.

According to the Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mohammed Rufai, the problem of device compatibility is the reason the telecom operators have continued to maintain their 2G and 3G networks while investing in 4G and 5G. “As you are aware, devices have to be compatible with 5G for them to be used. We have many subscribers in Nigeria who have 2G and 3G devices, and we will continue to cater to the needs of those subscribers,” he said in a recent interview with Nairametrics. But the challenge is not peculiar to Nigeria according to a recent report from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which showed that 5G coverage in Africa was the lowest in the world at six per cent as of December 2023.