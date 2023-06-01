5g Spreads To 13 Cities At Slow Pace

Since it was rolled out in September, last year, 5G network has been slow in expansion, having a presence only in 13 cities in the country hitherto. This, according to industry players, is due to the inability of two companies out of three licenced to roll out the technology after securing the licenses to do so. The 5G network is currently being deployed by MTN Nigeria, one of the three licensed companies.

While Mafab Communications was issued the licence alongside MTN in December 2021, the company is yet to begin the commercial rollout of the service. Airtel, the third operator got its licence in January, 2023; it has also not been able to roll out the service. MTN commenced 5G network rollout in September, 2022 to meet up the official date. As of February, 2023, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the number of 5G subscribers in Nigeria had reached 60,000 within the five months of its rollout in the country.

There has not been updated data as of the time of writing this story. It was gathered that lack of required infrastructure has been limiting the expansion of the 5G network in the country. Apart from infrastructure, many subscribers can not afford 5G devices to access the network. Majority of telecom service subscribers in the country are still on 2G, 3G, and 4G. It was stated that 90 percent of Nigeria’s population has 2G technology, while over 83 per cent of the population has 3G coverage.

4G coverage has reached over 79 percent of Nigerians. Speaking, the Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mohammed Rufai, disclosed that MTN had continued to invest in 3G technology because many Nigerians are yet to upgrade their devices to use 4G or 5G. Rufai said some of its subscribers were still on 2G and 3G devices, adding that the telco would not want to cut any of them off by shutting down the old technologies.

The MTN CTO emphasised that the telecoms operator would not be in a rush to shut down 2G and 3G. Against the backdrop of its recent renewal of 3G service for another 15 years, for which the company paid N58.7 billion, Rufai said the 3G spectrum could also be converted to provide 4G and 5G service when 3G is shut down in the future. He said: “The fact that we are going to 5G does not mean we will not cater to the needs of subscribers that require the lower technology.

As you are aware, devices have to be compatible with 5G for them to be used. “We have many subscribers in Nigeria that have 2G and 3G devices, and we will continue to cater to the needs of those subscribers. “So, while we are investing in new technology, we must also maintain the other technologies that are needed by the people that use them and the people that don’t yet have the devices for the newer technologies.

“This is the reason why we are still investing in and expanding on the old technologies, and also because the spectrum, the license allocated by NCC, and the network resources that are used for 3G can also be used on other technologies in the future, so the investment is still usable for the higher technologies when the devices are ready.” Speaking on the progress made by the company in 5G service expansion, the CTO said MTN has now rolled out the service in six more cities after the initial seven at the launch in September last year.

This brings the total number of cities with 5G networks to 13. “Following the approval of the NCC, we rolled out initially in seven cities, but now we are in 13 cities and over 700 sites in Nigeria. We had the launch event in Lagos, where we demonstrated the use cases. “What 5G can be used for and what it can do, we have gone ahead and rolled out in several parts of the country, and that rollout is continuing. “So, right now, we are in 13 cities (Lagos, FCT, Owerri, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Abeokuta, Shagamu, Ifo, Warri, Enugu, Benin City, Kano, Port Harcourt, etc) and are still expanding. “Nigerians are already enjoying the benefits of 5G,” he said.