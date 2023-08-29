5G: Seplat Energy, MTN Nigeria Sign MoU

Seplat Energy and MTN Nigeria have signed a ‘5G2Business’ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the deployment of 5G services to facilitate business optimization.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Director, of Corporate Services at Seplat Energy, Charles Gbandi, said, “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with MTN Nigeria as this collaboration is a game-changer for our industry. As a sustainable business, this partnership marks a significant step forward in embracing 5G technology’s vast potential, and we believe it will empower us to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the energy sector.”

MTN in the statement also stated that the 5G2Business MoU attests to unprecedented advancements in business digital transformation.

It added that 5G will enable businesses to unlock new efficiencies, automate processes, optimize operations, and propel innovation and productivity to new heights.

MTN said Seplat’s adoption of 5G services is a testament to the company’s drive to lead the digital revolution in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The statement noted that globally, 5G technology is powering the 4th Industrial Revolution with its low latency that facilitates Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and smart business operations.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor said: “We are thrilled to join hands with Seplat Energy to spearhead the integration of intelligent digital technologies into industry processes in Nigeria.

“With this partnership, we open new vistas of possibilities, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digitally transform their day-to-day operations. While revolutionizing the energy sector, this collaboration is set to deliver great value to Seplat Energy’s stakeholders.”