5G: Samsung Releases New AI-Powered Galaxy A Series Phones

In a bid to advance 5G technology in Nigeria, international mobile phone producer, Samsung has unveiled new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, the latest Galaxy A series smartphones.

According to the company, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence for the first time, including Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and longlasting mobile experience.

Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G and brings users powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools.

Powered by One UI 7, the new awesome intelligence features bring amazing search and visual experiences to Galaxy A series users.

Speaking at the launching in Lagos, CEO Samsung Electronics West Africa, Tae Sun Lee, said: “The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world.

“With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.

“A fan-favorite Google’s enhanced Circle to Search, makes it easier than ever to search and discover from the phone’s screen.”

Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Oge Maduagwu, stated: “With the latest upgrades, users can now get even more done on their phone.

Circle to Search will quickly recognize phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so users can take action with a single tap.

“With the recent enhancements to Circle to Search, users can also instantly search the songs they hear without switching apps.

Whether it’s a song playing on social media from their phone or music that’s playing from speakers near them, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist.”

Head of Product Management, MX Division, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Stephen Okwara, added: “Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G all bring fine-refined Object Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted distractions from photos.

Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with just a few taps.

“With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.”

