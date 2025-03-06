5G Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing: A Comparative Analysis Of USA, Global South

Share

The dawn of 5G technology is ushering in a new era of smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and predictive analytics. With its ultra-low latency and network slicing capabilities, 5G is transforming industries by optimizing efficiency, minimizing downtime, and enhancing real-time decision-making.

However, the adoption and impact of these advancements vary significantly between developed economies like the United States and the Global South, where infrastructural and economic challenges shape the deployment landscape.

The ongoing transformation of traditional manufacturing into smart, automated ecosystems relies heavily on cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing. The role of 5G in this transformation is pivotal, particularly in enabling ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) and network slicing.

According to Ajayi Olanrewaju, a researcher in Information Technology at the University of the Cumberlands, “5G’s ability to support mission-critical applications through network slicing is a game-changer. By allocating dedicated virtual networks tailored to specific use cases, industries can optimize performance, reduce operational costs, and ensure seamless automation.”

In the United States, 5G adoption in manufacturing is well underway. Major corporations are leveraging private 5G networks to enhance production lines, robotics, and predictive maintenance. Companies such as General Electric and Ford have integrated 5G to support real-time analytics and AI-driven automation, leading to significant improvements in productivity and supply chain resilience.

According to a study by ABI Research, private 5G networks in manufacturing are projected to generate $184 billion in revenue globally by 2030, with North America leading the charge.

“The US benefits from a robust infrastructure and heavy investments in R&D, which accelerate the deployment of 5G-enabled smart manufacturing,” Olanrewaju explains.

“With major telecom players like Verizon and AT&T rolling out industrial 5G solutions, manufacturers can achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency.”

In contrast, the Global South faces hurdles in adopting 5G at scale. Many nations, including Nigeria and South Africa, are still expanding their 4G networks, making the transition to 5G slower.

Infrastructure deficits, regulatory complexities, and high deployment costs present significant obstacles. GSMA estimates that only 17% of mobile connections in Sub-Saharan Africa will be on 5G by 2030, compared to 64% in North America.

Despite these challenges, Olanrewaju notes that “pockets of innovation are emerging, particularly in industrial hubs and special economic zones where private-sector investments are driving localized 5G adoption.” For instance, South Africa’s automotive sector and Nigeria’s emerging tech parks are exploring 5G-powered automation to enhance productivity.

Additionally, predictive analytics powered by 5G and IoT can play a transformative role in the Global South.

By leveraging AI-driven maintenance models, industries can reduce machine failures and optimize resource allocation, even in environments with limited technological penetration.

A study by PwC projects that predictive maintenance powered by AI and IoT could reduce machine downtime by up to 50% while increasing productivity by 25%.

One of 5G’s most promising features is network slicing, which allows telecom providers to create dedicated virtual networks for specific industries. In the Global South, this could address connectivity gaps by ensuring reliable and high-performance networks tailored to manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

“By implementing network slicing, developing economies can prioritize industrial connectivity without overburdening existing telecom infrastructure,” Olanrewaju emphasizes. “This approach ensures that essential sectors benefit from high-speed, low-latency networks while consumer traffic remains separate”

While the USA is leading in 5G-enabled industrial automation, the Global South is gradually finding its footing through strategic investments and partnerships. As technology becomes more accessible and affordable, emerging economies have the potential to leapfrog traditional industrial models and embrace a more agile, connected future.

Olanrewaju remains optimistic: “The integration of 5G, IoT, and AI will redefine how industries operate globally. While disparities exist, the long-term potential for smart manufacturing in both developed and developing markets is immense.”

As governments and private sector players continue to invest in 5G infrastructure, the path toward a truly connected industrial future is becoming clearer.

Whether in the bustling factories of Detroit or the growing industrial zones of Lagos, 5G is set to be the backbone of the next industrial revolution.

