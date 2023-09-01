5G: Nigeria Slows As Global Subscription Hits 1.3bn In Q2 2023

With just 60,000 across the nation out of 1.3 billion 5G network subscribers globally, Nigeria is behind other nations that have gone far in the use of the 5G network, growing at a snail speed. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in the second quarter of 2023 reached 1.3 billion subscriptions globally.

The number of mobile subscriptions totaled 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter. According to the data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria’s share of the total global 5G subscription is 0.0046.

This indicates that since it was rolled out in Nigeria last year, more subscribers have not been able to key into the network. This is due to a lack of infrastructure to push the network as it is hitherto available only in a few cities.

Apart from the infrastructure, industry analysts noted that 5G enabled phones are too expensive for average Nigerians to access the network even within its current coverage areas.