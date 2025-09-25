5G: Nigeria Grapples With Cost, Coverage Barriers Despite Global Growth

As the global telecommunications landscape undergoes a rapid and profound transformation with the accelerated adoption of fifth-generation (5G) technology, Nigeria finds itself navigating a complex path, grappling with significant barriers related to cost and network coverage that threaten to widen the digital divide.

This contrast emerges against a backdrop of unprecedented worldwide growth, as detailed in the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, an industry benchmark publication. The report revealed that the global rollout of 5G is accelerating at a breakneck pace.

The first quarter of 2025 alone saw the activation of 145 million new 5G subscriptions, pushing the global total past the 2.4 billion mark. This sustained momentum, following a record-breaking 2024, means that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach nearly 2.9 billion by the end of this year, accounting for approximately one-third of all mobile subscriptions worldwide.

This surge is directly driving the decline of older network technologies, with 4G subscriptions declining by 55 million in the same quarter and legacy 2G and 3G networks being rapidly retired by service providers across the globe. The adoption, however, is starkly uneven.

North America leads the world with a remarkable 71 per cent of all mobile subscriptions now on a 5G plan. It is closely followed by North East Asia at 52 per cent, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at 45 per cent, and Western Europe at 41 per cent. This regional disparity underscores the challenges faced by nations in other parts of the world, particularly in Africa.

The Ericsson report forecasts that 5G will overtake 4G as the dominant mobile access technology globally by 2027, just nine years after its commercial launch, with subscriptions projected to reach a staggering 6.3 billion by 2030. Within this global context, Nigeria’s journey presents a case study in ambitious technological ambition clashing with economic and infrastructural realities.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) officially launched 5G services in 2022, following a successful spectrum auction that granted licenses to major telecom operators. The promise was one of ultra-high speeds, minimal latency, and the capacity to revolutionize industries from healthcare to agriculture.

Yet, nearly three years into the rollout, the experience for the average Nigerian remains a tale of two cities, defined by accessibility and inaccessibility. As of July 2025, Nigeria had approximately 5.37 million 5G subscriptions, accounting for 3.17 per cent of the total mobile market.

The primary barrier for most Nigerians is the prohibitive cost of 5G-enabled devices and data plans. In an economy grappling with high inflation and a weakened currency, smartphones capable of accessing 5G networks remain a luxury item, often priced well beyond the reach of a significant portion of the population that relies on more affordable 3G and 4G devices.

For those who can acquire a compatible handset, the cost of 5G data tariffs offered by service providers is substantially higher than 4G plans, making sustained usage an expensive proposition. This economic hurdle effectively limits 5G access to a small, affluent segment of the population in urban centers, leaving the majority reliant on older, slower technologies.

The second major challenge is the glaring disparity in network coverage. While 5G towers are becoming a more common sight in the central business districts of major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, the signal strength diminishes rapidly in suburban areas and is virtually non-existent in vast swathes of the country’s rural interior.

Telecom operators have cited issues such as the high cost of infrastructure deployment, including the need for a denser network of base stations compared to 4G, and persistent challenges like vandalism, multiple taxation, and the high cost of right-of-way as impediments to a swift and expansive rollout.

This has resulted in a patchwork of 5G islands in a sea of 3G and 4G, failing to deliver the nationwide connectivity required for transformative impact. Industry analysts pointed out that the slow penetration has implications beyond individual internet speed.

According to them, the full potential of 5G lies in its application for enterprise and industrial use, known as the Internet of Things (IoT), which can enable smart cities, precision agriculture, and automated manufacturing. The current limited coverage and adoption slow down the development and testing of these innovative solutions, potentially putting Nigeria at a competitive disadvantage in the global digital economy.

The government and regulatory bodies face the critical task of creating a more enabling environment by addressing the infrastructural and economic bottlenecks. The global trends highlighted in the Ericsson report suggest that the transition is inevitable.

With 4G subscriptions already in decline globally and over 340 service providers worldwide having launched commercial 5G services, the technology is set to become the new standard. The report also notes a key evolution towards 5G Standalone networks, which enable advanced features like network slicing, and the growing success of Fixed Wireless Access as a major competitor to traditional broadband.

For Nigeria, the race is on to bridge the gap. The success of this endeavor will depend on collaborative efforts between the government and telecom operators to drive down costs, incentivise infrastructure investment in underserved areas, and ensure that the benefits of the 5G revolution do not become the privilege of a few, but a tool for inclusive national development.