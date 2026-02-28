The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, has said the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB) will enhance growth and development in Nigeria and the participating African countries.

Delivering his presentation as a guest speaker at the 23rd annual Aret Adams Memorial lecture series 2026 in Lagos, according to a statement on Saturday, he also called for better management of the continent’s resources by African leaders.

The lecture was titled: “The African Energy Bank: Financing Africa’s Energy Bank.”

Rewane noted that the continent is endowed with great human and mineral resources. He, however, decried that such stupendous resources had not translated to appreciable development, better welfare and improved quality of life for residents on the continent.

He expressed the hope of a possible significant push in the continent’s development agenda within the next five years, but warned that it could only happen if the right financing structures were put in place for the bank.

Rewane said: “So the African Energy Bank is a solution to Africa’s energy access challenges. Africa’s policy is to promote the value of natural resources. Its aim is to reduce energy poverty, promoting the use of gas as a transition point, and not just indigenous transmission in the energy sector to support the land.”

Chairman of the 23rd Aret Adams Annual Lecture, Dr Femi Lalode, also said AEB will play an immense role in the development of the oil and gas sector and the entire continent.

He said the AEB project is timely, noting that the continent should have a specialised bank to drive energy infrastructure development. He noted that such a bank was required to catalyse operations and development in the continent’s energy sector.

He recalled that he and some of his colleagues had advocated for such a bank many decades ago.

According to him, the continent would have achieved greater growth beyond the present state if leaders at the time had embraced their idea for the establishment of such a continental financial institution.

The AEB is an initiative of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

It is aimed at addressing Africa’s lack of access to capital for energy development and channelling the continent’s resources into African projects.

“It has an initial capital target of $5 billion to be subscribed over three years with the mission to reduce reliance on external financiers, align energy investments with long-term development goals, and ensure that Africa’s energy wealth generates real economic value.

APPO projects that the continental bank could mobilise about $15 billion by 2030, to support oil, gas, and renewable energy projects as well as create over 500,000 direct jobs in the continental midstream sector.

Nigeria officially handed over the fully furnished headquarters of the AEB to APPO and Afreximbank on 2 February 2025, on the sidelines of the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.