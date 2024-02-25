Insecurity: Dauda Lauds FG For Tackling Challenges, Urges NASS To Intervene

The Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, has lauded the efforts of federal government in tackling insecurity in the state, even as he called on the National Assembly to intervene and end challenges in the state.

Governor Dauda made the commendation on Friday during the formal commissioning of Birnin Magaji Central Mosque built by member Federal House of Representative Aminu Sanin Jaji.

The governor, who called on the National Assembly for intervention by delivering the issue on ground, said when the challenges ended in Zamfara state, the solution would go round all states of the country.

“As some of you are here in Birnin Magaji and have seen it yourselves, I want to seek for urgent intervention that when you go back, you deliberate the issue at the National Assembly to end the lingering insecurity affecting my state,” Governor Dauda said.

He stated that the issue of insecurity is a collective responsibility irrespective of political party affiliation, therefore urged all and sundry to come up and fight together to solve the problem.

He said: “I urge all individuals irrespective of political parties you might have to drop all differences whether you are in PDP, APC, or whatever political party you belong, come together to rescue the state from its present predicament of insecurity,” Governor Dauda also commended the Federal member Aminu Sanin Jaji for his effort in the building a befitting central mosque in his country home Birnin Magaji, describing the effort as commendable, as it would help in the propaga- tion of Islamic knowledge in the area.

While calling people of Birnin Magaji to keep to prayers for peace and tranquility to return in the state, Governor Dauda also called on other lawmakers to emulate the lawmaker in that direction.

Earlier speaking, the Federal Lawmaker representing Kauran-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Hon. Aminu Sanin Jaji, expressed delight in contributing to Islamic knowledge and thanked all those that attended the official commissioning of the Central Mosque personally constructed by him.