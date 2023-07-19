59-Year-Old Man Beats Lover To Death In Cross River

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and detained by the Cross River State Police Command over the alleged killing of his girlfriend in the Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the state Police Command’s spokesman, SP Irene Ugbo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday said the incident happened following a minor argument that resulted in the suspect attacking the victim simply identified as Ndereke.

SP Ugbo, however, said the operatives of the command in Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters carried out the arrest following a distress call received on the incident.

“Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy to shed more light on the exact cause of her death.

The spokesperson added that “The suspect (name withheld) is already in our custody, and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged action.”