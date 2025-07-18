59 Repatriated Children Unite With Parents In Kano –Government

The Kano State Government has reunited 59 repatriated, rescued children with their parents with a strong warning against allowing delinquency among children abandoned by their parents.

The Government through the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children, and Disabled, led by Commissioner Amina Abdullahi Sani HOD, handed over the 59 repatriated rescued children while visiting Sumaila Local Government Area to follow up on the welfare of the 59 repatriated children.

The Ministry Director of Public Enlightenment, Bintu Nuhu Yakasai, said in a release that the Commissioner handed them over to the chairman of the local government after they were rescued and brought back to Kano State a few months ago.

The Commissioner explained that the government aims to fully take care of the welfare of the children, including supporting them to enroll in school, and give financial assistance to their parents for their up keep.

Already, the ministry has started sensitisation of mothers on childcare, while commencing the registration of children of 15 year aged and above for skill acquisition programs.