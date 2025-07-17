59 Repatriated Children Reunite With Parents In Kano

The Kano State Government has reunited 59 repatriated and rescued children with their parents, warning strongly against child abandonment and delinquency.

The reunification was carried out through the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Disabled, led by Commissioner Amina Abdullahi Sani HOD, during a visit to Sumaila Local Government Area to assess the children’s welfare.

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Bintu Nuhu Yakasai, the Commissioner officially handed the children over to the Chairman of the Local Government after they were rescued and brought back to Kano a few months ago.

Commissioner Amina Abdullahi Sani emphasized the government’s commitment to the children’s welfare, including support for their education and financial assistance to their parents for upkeep. She added that the ministry had commenced sensitization campaigns for mothers on childcare and started registering children aged 15 and above for skill acquisition programs.

She also enlightened parents on the Child Protection Law of Kano State, warning that any form of child maltreatment would not be tolerated.

The Chairman of Sumaila Local Government commended the state government and the Commissioner for their efforts. He encouraged parents to enroll their children in schools within their communities to prevent exposure to social vices and immoral behavior.

The Galadiman Dajin Kano, District Head Aminu Abdullahi Nasidi, also addressed the children, advising them to exhibit good conduct, respect elders, and uphold moral values.

One of the parents expressed a renewed commitment to better parenting and promised to help spread the message within the community.

A representative from Hisbah reiterated the importance of child care and protection in Islam.