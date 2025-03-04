59 Kidnapped Victims Can Now Return Home –Gov Sani

Share

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, yesterday announced that the 59 kidnapped victims, who were recently released through the efforts of the state government and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, have been certified medically and psychologically fit to rejoin their families.

Sani disclosed this on his verified Facebook page yesterday. The kidnapped victims were received at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House,) Kaduna, after 10 days of monitoring at the Kaduna State Shelter Home.

Sani said: “Emotions were at their peak as I bade farewell to the 59 kidnap victims that were recently released through the joint efforts of the Kaduna State Government, Office of the National Security Adviser and Security Agencies.”

He explained that the victims underwent 10 days of intensive care and monitoring at the Kaduna State Shelter Home, where they received medical treatment and psychosocial therapy.

“After 10 days of intensive care and monitoring, they were certified medically and psychologically fit to return to their families and carry out their normal activities,” he said.

The governor praised the victims for their courage and resilience and announced that the state government will provide them with start-up funds and tools to help them restart their lives.

