59 Escape Death As Bandits Attack Passengers On Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway

Armed bandits on Saturday reportedly attacked and looted a 59-seater luxury bus at Oke Ado Junction, Ijebu Imushin, along the Ijebu-Ode – Benin expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the passengers of the bus operated by Ifesinachi Transport Ltd. were ambushed while on their way to Southeast for Easter celebrations.

The hoodlums after successfully robbing the passengers set the luxurious bus ablaze. The Spokesperson of Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Monday.

Odutola said, “It happened in Oke Ado junction at Ijebu Mushin. A luxury bus of Mercedes Benz was burnt down. The vehicle was coming from Maza Maza before it encountered the hoodlums. No reference to the gun was made. They (the hoodlums) carried cutlasses”.

In a video uploaded on social media by Chude Nnamdi, some of the affected passengers narrated how they were accosted by the bandits who stole their belongings and set fire to the bus.

One of the passengers said, “Ifesinachi Motors, we were travelling in the night to come back to the East for Easter celebration, and criminals attacked us in Ijebu Ode along the Ore/Benin expressway.

“They robbed us of everything we had, some they stripped half-naked. They locked us inside the 59-seater luxury bus and set it ablaze. We thank God that we later escaped; nobody died but everything we had was collected.

“We thank God that we didn’t lose anyone but we lost everything we were travelling with and some sustained injuries.”

“This is Ifesinachi Motors that we are travelling with on Friday night and this attack happened around 2 am.

“They stripped us half-naked. You can use it; the people in the vehicle are completely stranded. There are some people who were macheted and some who broke their legs. We have small children among us,” another one added.