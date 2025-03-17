59 Dead, 155 Injured After North Macedonian Nightclub Fire

Share

At least 59 people have been killed and more than 155 injured in a nightclub fire in North Macedonia, officials said. The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the Pulse club in Kocani, a town around 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital, Skopje.

Footage posted on social media shows the building engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the night sky.

The fire is said to have started around 03:00 (02:00 GMT) during a performance by the band ADN, a hip-hop duo popular in the country, with the venue still ablaze hours later.

As many as 1,500 were said to have been attending the concert, reports the BBC.

Local media say that the fire may have been caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices, with footage showing sparks from the stage catching on the ceiling before rapidly spreading.

