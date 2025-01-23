587 Police Constables Passes Out Today In Kwara

Share

The 2022 intake of recruit con – stables of the Nigerian Police Force will pass out today from the Police Training School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “This significant occasion marks the successful completion of an intensive and transformative training program undertaken by 587 recruits from our Command, who will soon join the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force to contribute to national peace and security.

“This milestone event will bring together dignitaries, traditional leaders, senior officers, and other notable personalities in a celebration of discipline, commitment, and dedication to national service.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaiya, extends a warm invitation to all parents and guardians of the recruits, as well as our esteemed stakeholders and traditional rulers, to honor this occasion with their presence.

Your support and encouragement mean a great deal as we send forth this new batch of officers to serve our communities and nation at large.”

