The acting Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jaret Tenebe has said the 960 delegates elected on Monday will affirm the February 17 direct primary to nominate the party’s flagbearer in the September 20 governorship election.

Addressing a press conference, Tenebe noted that the party was working in line with the 1999 constitution as amended and that it would be a victorious outing for the party in the off-season election.

He said, “As a prelude to the Primaries fixed for February 17 and in line with the timetable released by the national secretariat of the party, the party did the membership revalidation between February 10 and 11.

“In continuation of the party’s desire to ensure actions that ultimately deepen internal democracy, it has deployed men, and resources to 18 local governments of the state for the conduct of the ward delegates congress. The delegates would affirm the results of the direct primaries.

“You will recall that between February 8 and 9, the 12 aspirants that purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the Party were taken through screening by the Committee set up by the National Working Committee of our Party.

“The APC Edo State congratulates the 12 aspirants for their successful screening and wishes to express that the party basking in the euphoria of this, has pillowed on the democratic tenets of unhindered and unencumbered participation of the aspirants in the primaries, as the party has not endorsed or have any preferred aspirant going into the primaries February 17.

“The Party, therefore assured all the 12 aspirants that a level playing ground shall be provided to them to ensure a rancor-free primary which shall lead into blissful success in the main election.

“It may interest members of the party and the general public that the APC is poised to take back the governance of the state come November 12, 2024, and shall do all within the purview of the 1999 constitution as amended, the Electoral Act 2022 and within the party constitution,” he added.