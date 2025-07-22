5,824 Benefit As Foundation Takes Free Medical Outreach To Adeboye’s Community

No fewer than 5,824 persons have benefited from a free medical outreach organized by a non-governmental organization, Jennifer Etuh Foundation.

New Telegraph reports that this year medical intervention program took place at Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre, Ifewara, Atakumansa West Local Government Area of Osun state.

During the five-day medical outreach a total number of patients received at the center stood at 3,168, while the number of Converts was 462.

Equally, the statistics for the just concluded 5-day free medical outreach for the patients at the weekend includes number of Patients per Units namely Consulting 1,780, Eye Surgery 111, Eye Care 612, OR (Surgical Theatre) 105, and Pharmacy 1,595.

Others include Laboratory 791, Health Promotion 237, and Dental 324. Speaking at the close of the medical outreach yesterday, the Program Manager Jennifer Etuh Foundation, Mr. Joseph Bassey Otu noted that the late Jennifer Ramatu Etuh, before her death, occasioned by breast cancer, had wished that six hospitals be built in each of the six geopolitical zones to assist the less privileged in the country.