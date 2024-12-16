58 Years After, Alumnus To Deliver Unilag Mass Com Dept Inaugural Lecture

Share

A Professor of Journalism and Communication Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ismail Ibraheem, will deliver the department’s inaugural lecture on Wednesday.

Besides, Ibraheem is set to make history as the first alumnus of the university’s Department of Mass Communication to deliver an inaugural lecture as a lecturer of the Department, 58 years after the department was established.

The inaugural lecture with the theme; “Casino Journalism and the End of History”, will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

The theme of the lecture became necessary considering the disruptions in the global media space and key ethical issues that have continued to shape newsroom reportage, especially in a diverse country such as Nigeria, where contexts and backgrounds are essential.

Apart from being the first alumnus of the department to deliver an inaugural lecture, it will also be the third in the series by lecturers of the department, coming about 20 years after the last one was delivered.

The UNILAG 1990 graduate, Ibraheem, the Director of International Relations, Partnerships, and Prospects and also Head of the University’s Globalisation Project, returned to the university in 2011 as a lecturer.

