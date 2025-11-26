58-Year-Old Lagos Security Guard Remanded In Kirikiri For Sexually Assaulting Teenager

A 58-year-old man, Sesan Olabode, was yesterday remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court over allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Chief Magistrate, C. M. Kushanu declined to take the defendant’s plea and ordered that he remain in custody pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The case was adjourned until January 20, 2026. Olabode, who works as a security guard, is facing a charge of sexual assault. Prosecutor ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji told the court that the incident occurred in September in the Agege area of Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly lured the 16-year-old victim into his security post, where he forcibly had carnal knowledge of her and gave her N2,000 to keep quiet. The girl, however, is said to have reported the incident to her mother upon returning home.