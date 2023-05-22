57th World Communications Day: Call To Suspend Tinubu’s Inauguration’ll Create Constitutional Crisis – Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has warned those asking for the suspension of the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from generating a constitutional crisis.

Bishop Ajakaye who disabuses the mind of those behind the call said President Muhammadu Buhari, must hand over to the President-elect on May 29, and leave the office for another elected President according to the constitution.

“President Buhari will end his two-term of eight years on the said day and there must never be a vacuum. Why the call for the suspension of the inauguration of the President-Elect until the determination of the court?”

Bishop Ajakaye made the remarks yesterday in his homily at the 57th World Communications Day, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, while speaking on Pope Francis’ theme: Speaking with the heart, “The truth in love”.

The bishop said “A New Us Is Possible In Nigeria”, saying until we fashion out a lawful way or lawful ways of addressing legion of electoral matters before the stipulated date of 29 May of any electoral year.

“All those inaugurated on the day and their elections are subsequently nullified by the court, up to the Supreme Court, such people must refund their salaries and other emoluments within the period they held forth illegally. Not only that, such people are not to be addressed as former this, former that, because the courts have ruled against them”

The Catholic Bishop said there is a need to continue to emphasize internal democracy in all the political parties for real democracy to be an avenue of good governance in Nigeria.

Ajakaye suggested that “Independent candidacy in our politics is needed now more than ever before.

“I encourage the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote politics of engagement, not politics of intimidation if his renewed hope has to be meaningful and positive than outgoing President Buhari’s ‘Change’. A new us is possible in Nigeria”.

Bishop Ajakaye called on journalists, and communicators to build society positively rather than abuse them and not be anxious to break news and to shun armchair journalism.

” As communicators, let communicate heart to heart and we should be teachers and students in our communication”

“Pope Francis’ message is communicating cordially, communicating heart to heart: In order to speak well, it is enough to love well, promoting a language of peace, among others”.