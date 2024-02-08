The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022 for a seamless transmission of election results. Sponsor of the bill, Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta), in his lead debate said the intent of the bill was to institute electronic trans- mission of election results in order to minimise malpractices in the electoral process.

He said the bill seeks to amend Section 10 of the Principal Act by providing for a new subsection (3) that: “Without prejudice to the provisions of this section and subject subsection (2), every 10 years the Com- mission shall carry out a re-registration exercise of all eligible voters in preparation for the next general elections.”

He explained that Section 28 (1) of the Principal Act is amended by adding a new paragraph (c), which provides that “subject to paragraph (a) of this section, and without prejudice to other sections of this Act, election into the office of the President, National Assembly, State Governors, and State House of Assembly shall be conducted on the same day.”

He said the bill if passed and signed into law will make electronic transmission of results compulsory. Furthermore, Section 47 of the Principal Act is amended by inserting a new subsection (3), and the current subsection (3) now becomes subsection (4) as follows: “Where the process of accreditation specified in subsection (2) above fails, such a voter is automatically disqualified from voting, that is to say, no accreditation, no voting.”

Details of bill show that section 60 (5) of the Principal Act is amended by inserting the word ‘Transmit’ after transfer and also the word ‘Electronically’ at the end of the sub-section that: “The presiding officer shall transfer and/or transmit the results, including the total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot electronically.” The bill was eventually passed and referred to the House Committee on Electoral Matters for further