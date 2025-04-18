574 Schools Derecognised As 1.97m Candidates Write 2025 May/June WASSCE

Share

A total of 1,973,253 students are to sit for this year’s 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), expected to begin yesterday, nationwide, it has been learnt.

This is as the West African Ex-aminations Council (WAEC) said no fewer than 547 schools have been derecognised to participate in the Council’s examinations for examination malpractice and other misconduct.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference organized to brief journalists about the preparedness of the Council for the conduct of this year’s examinations, which took place at the Headquarters Office of WAEC in Yaba, Lagos.

According to Dangut, the examination will be conducted in a total of 23,554 government and approved private secondary schools across the country.

Given the breakdown of the students that registered for the examination, which will spanned eight weeks and one day, and ends on June 20, he said at least 979,228 of them are male students, representing 49.63 per cent, and 994,025 are female students, representing 50.37 per cent of the total candidates, indicating a further increase of candidates by 158,627 students over that of last year.

The students, the HNO explained, would be examined in a total of 74 subjects, while the results of the examination would be released 45 days after the last paper.

Addressing journalists, he noted that the candidates would have the opportunity to collect their certificates at no extra cost from their respective schools 90 days after the release of results.

