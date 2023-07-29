57 Years After: How Fajuyi’s Decision That Ironsi Should Sleep In Ibadan Cost Him His Life –Son

Today marks the 57th memorial anniversary of the death of the late first Military Governor of defunct Western Region, Lt.-Colonel Francis Adekunle Fajuyi, who was killed alongside his boss and then Head of State, Major-General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, in Ibadan the regional capital.

That event which has come to signpost one of the most important epochs in Nigeria’s history still remains very fresh but only those that bear the brunt are best in the right position to recount their experience and there is no better person to do that than those privileged to witness it whose accounts can be relied upon by Nigerians.

On that early Friday morning, the Ado Ekiti born soldier did the unthinkable when he opted to join Aguiyi-Ironsi on his journey to mortality as the two were abducted by rampaging junior officers and men who were having what they termed, a ‘revenge match’ to an earlier one that took place six months earlier resulting in the deaths of prominent key civilian and military figures in the country.

The coup of January 15 led by the duo of Majors Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna created tension in the country owing to perception by some elements in the North that the coup was skewed in favour of the East.

Aguiyi-Ironsi who was Fajuyi’s guest was touring the region to douse tension created by an earlier putsch by a certain clique within the military citing corruption and misrule as the raison d’etat for their action met his untimely death but Fajuyi ended up being killed with his boss.

Recounting the events of the coup, Pa. Donald Fajuyi in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph stated that the decision of his father to persuade his boss to stay behind in Ibadan after his (Aguiyi-Ironsi’s) meeting with traditional rulers and leaders of thought in the region proved fatal costing him (Fajuyi) his life when the mutinous soldiers revolted.

“General Ironsi was in the West to meet with leaders of the region, particularly traditional rulers to seek their support in dousing the tension in the country. The meeting had many Obas and chiefs in attendance. So much was discussed and a lot of issues were left unresolved but the Head of State left the rest for the governor to deal with,” the younger Fajuyi who is a lawyer said.

Fajuyi who was at a time a commissioner for justice and attorney general of his home state of Ekiti further added that the helicopter that brought Aguiyi-Ironsi to Ibadan developed some faults and that it was difficult to get a replacement from Lagos to ferry him (the late head of state) back after the meeting.

“Sensing the dangers of going back in a faulty helicopter, Fajuyi begged Ironsi to sleep over in Ibadan until the faults were rectified for Ironsi to return safely to Lagos. My father never knew danger was lurking around the corner to him and his boss as some soldiers had already been transported from Lagos to Ibadan when they realized that the commander in chief was not coming back to Lagos,” he said.

Though, he admitted that he was not physically present at the State House in Ibadan when the event took place as he was in school, he however stated that all he knew were related to him by his late uncle and aunty who were around and recount- ed to him how his father opted to follow his guest to wherever the rampaging soldiers were taking him to.

Going further, he added that his father was woken up in the wee hours of July 29 by what he termed ‘strange noise’ at the grounds of the State House. “When he woke up, he left the main building to survey the whole grounds of the State House. He was surprised to discover that many of the soldiers have abandoned their duty posts.

He didn’t see the sentry personnel at the gate, his driver who was from the North was nowhere to be found. This prompted him to go upstairs to alert Ironsi who was then sleeping,” he said. According to him, his father had to change from his pyjamas to his military uniform awaiting what would eventual unfold as he sensed something sinister but he added that the two did not have to wait for so long when rampaging soldiers stormed the building to demand for Ironsi who was in the room allotted to him.

“They burst into the building saying, ‘where is that idiot?’ but my father warned them that the person being addressed was a general and the head of state of the country whom he said should accorded some respect. They (the soldiers) were not in the mood to hear what he was saying and when he sensed that they had become unruly, he had to go in to fetch Ironsi,” he said.

Fajuyi stated that his father decided to give in to the soldiers to prevent bloodshed and avoid any unfortunate casualty with respect to civilians who were present on that day because doing otherwise could have proved catastrophic sensing the disposition of the soldiers towards violence.

He stated that the soldiers in the end took Ironsi away but that his father opted to go along with the soldiers led by one of the Aide de Camps of Ironsi, the then Captain Theophilus Danjuma who eventually lost control of the mutinous soldiers who eventually killed the two top ranking officers. When asked if his father did what was right, he said, “He did what any other Yorubaman would have done.

He just wanted to know what would happen to his boss. I am not sure he was acting a script or whether he was conscious of what would be said of him in future.” He however spoke about the relationship that his father had with other important military figures such as Aguiyi-Ironsi, Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, David Jembewon and others, saying they all enjoyed robust relationship as they were youths who were in their prime at that time.

“My father and late Ojukwu were very close. I remember when we were at the barracks at Enugu, even in Kaduna, Ojukwu was so close to my father who was already married then,” saying the closeness was as a result of ex-Biafra warlord’s status as a young single officer, maintaining that his family lived in married officers’ quarters while he (Ojukwu) lived in single officers’ wing.