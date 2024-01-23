Uneasy ride on tricycles

Tricycles, popular known in the local parlance as Keke or Keke Napep, was introduced into the Nigeria’s transportation system about two decades ago. It was introduced essentially to ease the challenges associated with public transportation in our towns and cities. Surely, it did serve the purpose but over tome, it also became a challenge in itself. Those who conceived the policy probably didn’t envisage that what they believed was a solution , could one day become another impregnable problem. The tricycles came into the country’s inefficient transportation system, as a child of necessity. The policy was modelled after what obtains in India and other developing countries.

Okada challenge

Before the introduction of the tricycles in Abuja, the motorcycles (Okada) was the order of the day. Commuters relied on the motor cycle riders for easy and quick movement to places, where there were no taxis or commercial buses. In rural and semi urban areas, okada riders provided succour to residents who had no access to taxis. However, at some points, the motor cycles became a bunch of nuisance which residents and wanted to do away with them. This is because the hazard associated with the patronage of okada riders, obviously outweighed the pleasure, of using them as an alternative means of transportation. In the Federal Capital Territory, Okada riders became too reckless and exposed residents to frequent but avoidable road crashes. Some residents even tagged okada, as ” easy way to the grave”. So, when government, then decided to phase out okada operations in the city centre of Abuja, in deference to tricycles, as an alternative, the moves was celebrated.

Vox populi

However, not long after the introduction of tricycles into the transportation system of Abuja, residents started realising that it was merely same old wine in new wine bottles. A resident of Abuja, Magnus Maduabuchi said that the introduction of tricycles to replace Okadas as a means of transportation was a good idea, but was however defeated by jaundiced government’s policies. “How can government allow same people who dropped okadas, to migrate to Keke operations without any form of training?” He as Another respondent, and a victim of Keke accident, Deborah Ashie also corroborated the view that tricycle operation shouldn’t have been allowed to become an all-comers affairs. Ashie noted that Abuja residents within the Gwarinpa Estate and its environs, will testify to the facts that these Keke riders are time bombs that need to be carefully, but urgently detonated before they caused more problems. The middle aged lady who still has a scar on her leg, said to have been sustained from an accident caused by the recklessness of Keke rider, disclosed that keke riders were the same untrained people who dropped motorcycles because of government’s ban on motor cycles. “How can people be allowed to start riding tricycles without training and in most cases no licence? “I have been living in Gwarimpa and it is Keke operators that residents who can’t afford the luxury of Uber or Bolt, use. “However, the operators of keke have become nuisance and a menace that relevant agencies of government need to quickly regulate, if the purpose of introducing it will not be defeated,” she said.

The debate

While some residents said the that the coming of tricycles into Abuja’s transportation system, like other places, was a blessing, others insisted that it was a curse in disguise. Those in favour of keke operations, said that it has so many advantages, and prominent among them is the cheap and affordable fares. They also said that this is an alternative for the commuting public, especially where the other means of transportation are not readily available. According to them, the operators can navigate bad roads and meander between other vehicles during gridlock scenarios. Despite the above school of thought, there still those who believe that keke operations and operators constitute a nuisance and a menace that must be urgently addressed. They have argued that this sub-sector of the transportation system, is a ticking time bomb that must be urgently detonated by expertise.

Resident’s perspective

Engr Abdul-Hamid Zakari, a resident of Gwarimpa Estate said, that Keke ” riders are often reckless, flout road traffic rules, harass other road users with impunity, some times aid robbery and cause road accidents. “Many of the tricycles operating in Gwarimpa and other places within Abuja, were not properly registered and even their operators do not have traceable identity. “When you have a sector of the economy that is not properly regulated, you will create more problems than solutions,” he said. A media practitioner who pleaded anonymity, said that many of the people who operate tricycles in Abuja have no fixed addresses look suspicious. The media practitioner, called on relevant agencies of government to create a database that will have accurate information on the operators of Keke. “Looking at the people who handle these tricycles on the road, you will notice that many of them have the facial resemblance of foreigners. “Some of them also have characteristics of terrorists who are fleeing a hot war zone, but have relocated to a place that seem like a safe haven for them. “We have heard about terrorists and other criminal elements using Keke or tricycles to perpetrate their evils, so government should quickly begin to regulate them,” he said. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that many underaged and unemployed youths were taking to the tricycle business, because of its easy mode of operations. Abdullahi Kamorou, who claimed to be one of the leaders of Tricycle Riders and Owners Association of Nigeria, said his union have been fighting to ensure that members abide by rules and regulations. “We want our members to follow due process, but many of them arr not helping matters. “Yes we collect dues from our members and also encourage them to obey traffic rules, but we are still having challenges,” he said.

FCTA’s intervention

An official of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) who pleaded anonymity, noting that he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that tricycles operators constitute a major challenge to the transportation system in Abuja. “If you go to our offices, especially at Wuye, you will see many Kekes that were impounded for various traffic Offences. “FCTA Transportation Secretariat is working to introduce some regulations, but it is not yet at the stage, where it will be made public,” he said.