56-Year-Old Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championship Goes National

The Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championship has reached an exciting milestone, expanding from a Lagos-based event to a national competition for the first time in its 56-year history, New Telegraph reports.

The announcement was made yesterday during a press briefing at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, by the son of the late founder of the tournament, Mr. Deji Okoya-Thomas.

This year’s tournament, which was famously known as the Asoju Oba Cup, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the passing of its founder, Sir Chief Dr. Molade OkoyaThomas.

The competition which was his vision to support young talent and promote excellence in sports has produced table tennis stars like Atanda Musa, the late Yomi Bankole, Bose Kaffo, and Olufunke Oshonaike among others.

Speaking about the tournament’s national expansion, Okoya-Thomas said, “This year is particularly special as the tournament will extend beyond Lagos State to become a national event for the first time since its inception in 1968.

This decision comes in response to numerous appeals to allow the best players from across the country to compete in a supportive environment that brings out their best,” he said.

