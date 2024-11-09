56 Students Bag First Class As Veritas University Graduates 795

Share

No fewer than 795 students of Veritas University Abuja, on Saturday graduated from the institution during its 13th convocation ceremony, with many clinching various academic awards.

Of the figure, 56 students bagged first class degrees, 329 bagged second class upper degrees; 291 bagged second class lower degrees while 40 bagged third class degrees.

In addition, 25 students bagged postgraduate diplomas, 49 bagged master’s degree, and 5 bagged their PhD degrees.

Also, the university conferred Honourary Doctorate degrees on the Archbishop Emeritus of Ibadan Diocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Alaba Job;

Archbishop Emeritus of Owerri Archdiocese,

His Grace, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna; the Asagba of Asaba Kingdom, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and the Executive director and GMD, Sahara Power Group

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, charged the graduands to allow the values of integrity, hard work, compassion and commitment impacted in them by the University, guide them in contributing their quota to make Nigeria a better country.

“I am proud of Veritas University where we strive not to only impart knowledge but to more importantly, instill in our students, the requisite tools for the critically required to forge a great country.

“The University has tried to imbibe in you such values like integrity, hard work, compassion and commitment. We have tried to show you that very often, the long road is a better and more rewarding road than the short cuts that look attractive, but, in the end, lead to doom.

“So, I enjoin you, carry along these values in both your private and public life.”

Kukah who noted that Nigeria was at a cross road buffeted by many challenges, however expressed optimism the graduands were fully prepared by the institution to overcome the myriad of challenges.

“It is my firm belief that your years spent in Veritas have sufficiently prepared you for these challenges.

“I am confident that the country will find solution providers to the myriads of the problems confronting it because through your innovations, you are already leading the way.

“But while students from Veritas University have proven your mettle through both local and international Awards that you have won for individual and group collaboration.

“These are indicators that we are producing graduates that will be looking not for jobs but for safe and efficient spaces to excel.

“Your education is a key, not a mere map. So, use it to open new doors of opportunity for a world that is fast changing. The future belongs to young men and women with ideas and boldness to pursue them.”

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku said he was confident the graduands would be able to navigate through the next chapters of their lives and careers seamlessly, given their ability to survive the rigours of Veritas University.

“The institutional memories you lived through and now carry with you must always be a light that guides your path. As your Vice-Chancellor, I wish I could say that things will get easier from here for you, but nevertheless, since you have survived the academic rigours of Veritas University then I am rest assured that you can excel out there in the world.

“For we have endowed upon you not just the knowledge you require to excel, but we have built in you the formation that makes you strong and tough, resilient and daring.

“You are no longer the naïve novice kids who gained admission four/five years ago into Veritas University, you are now well seasoned and experienced vanguards of knowledge, truth and integrity.

“Hence, when the chaos of life seems to come like a storm, you must always remain calm and in control. As you graduate today, it is time for you to fly high and soar like the eagle, so that when those you leave behind see you in a few years, they too will believe they can.”

