56 Killed In Stampede During Football Match In Guinea

Following a fan clash at a football match on Sunday in Guinea, no fewer than 56 people have been reported dead in a stampede at the event in the city of Nzerekore.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, December 1, during the final of the Local Tournament in Nzerekore.

New Telegraph gathered that rival fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s penalty decision, the stampede ensued after police attempted to defuse the commotion with teargas

According to a local news website “Guineenews”, the government released a press release on Monday confirming 56 people died and several more were injured in the stampede.

The report added that the government pledged to care for the injured with all the provisions, adding that an investigation has been opened to determine the culprits of the incident.

Correspondingly, The country’s Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, urges calmness in order to allow hospital services to provide first aid to the injured

“The regional authorities are working to restore calm and serenity among the population.

“The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured,” the statement reads.

