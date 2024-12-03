56 Feared Killed In Crush At Guinea Match

Share

At least 56 people have been killed in a crush at a football match in Guinea’s secondlargest city, Nzérékoré, the government says.

Some reports indicate that events unravelled following a decision by the referee, who sent off two players from the visiting team, Labé, and awarded a controversial penalty kick.

An inquiry is being launched to find those responsible, Prime Minister Oury Bah said in a statement, calling the events “tragic” and offering his condolences to the bereaved.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, told AFP news agency there were “bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital”.

“Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full,” he added. Local media said police had used tear gas after supporters of the visiting team, Labé, threw stones towards the pitch in anger at the referee.

“It all started with a contested decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the pitch,” one witness told AFP.

