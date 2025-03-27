555 Persons Killed By Tanker Explosion In 2022 – FRSC

Share

At least 555 persons have been killed in petrol tanker explosions across the country between January 2020 and January 2025, according to data from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Mrs Joyce Alexander, Sector Commander, FRSC, Anambra State Command, read the data on Thursday in Awka, during a town hall meeting on Tanker and Trailer Safety Challenges in Nigeria.

Alexander said the crashes, numbering about 80, also resulted in hundreds of persons being injured as well as buildings, vehicles, and other valuables worth millions being destroyed.

Alexander stated that the approximately 80 crashes led to hundreds of injuries and caused the destruction of buildings, vehicles, and other valuables worth millions.

She stated that in 2020, there were 18 tanker explosions resulting in 161 fatalities. In 2021, 19 tanker explosions caused 55 deaths, while in 2022, 14 tanker explosions claimed 76 lives.

According to her, in 2023, 13 tanker explosions led to 118 deaths, and in 2024, 13 tanker explosions resulted in 85 fatalities. So far, in January 2025, there have been seven recorded tanker explosions.

“More than 2000 trucks transport hydrocarbons daily on Nigerian roads and the neglect of safety can have dire consequences including negative environmental impacts, loss of truck, lives and property.

“The most horrifying aspect of this menace is the scooping of fuel by the citizenry when tanker crashes or spillages occurs. This exacerbates the casualties in the case of fire outbreak.

“In Anambra, we have recorded four trailer-related crashes in three months, which claimed 24 lives and injured many. These are avoidable crashes and casualties.

“This town hall is to help us map out strategies on ways to stop the incessant crashes and explosions to save lives and property,” she said.

The Sector Commander said the corps had put measures in place to ensure compliance with the installation of speed-limiting devices and other safety requirements in haulage vehicles.

Alexander called for the training and re-training of tanker drivers urging them on road safety rules.

She also urged tanker operators to prioritise the maintenance of their vehicles to check brake failures, worn-out tyres, manhole defects and inadequate latching of the container.

“We recommend valid vehicle registration and display, valid drivers license class and stiffer sanctions on operators whose tankers are involved in crashes through legislation.

“Also, the establishment of rest areas in the state will prevent fatigue and we appeal to the police to free traffic checkpoints at the approach of articulated vehicles,” she said.

Reacting to the situation, SCP Uche Noah, the Divisional Police Officer of B-Division, Awka, stated that checkpoints could not be removed due to security concerns.

He also urged drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or other illicit substances.

Some tanker drivers and transport unions highlighted poverty, impatience, excessive police checkpoints, economic hardship and the actions of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency as key challenges affecting tanker drivers.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

