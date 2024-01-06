New Telegraph

January 6, 2024
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that it has offered a free fuel voucher worth N200,000 to an X user, #_Debbie_OA, who was mocked for disclosing that she wakes up at 4.50 a.m. daily to prepare food for her husband.

NNPCL in a post on its official X handle on Saturday, said the gift will help the beneficiary to have energy.

The tweet read: “Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”

Debbie started trending on social media after she disclosed on X handle that she started waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleague brought two spoons with her food so that they could eat together.

